UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Uncovers Bull Idol In Ancient Olympia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rain uncovers bull idol in ancient Olympia

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Rain has helped uncover a small bull idol in ancient Olympia, Greece in what the culture ministry on Friday said was a "chance discovery".

The ministry said the small bronze idol, found intact, was spotted by an archaeologist inside the sprawling ancient site that inspired the modern Olympic Games during a scheduled visit by ministry officials.

It was found near the temple of Zeus and the Altis, the sacred enclosure and core of the sanctuary, the ministry said in a statement.

"One of its horns was poking out of the ground following recent heavy rainfall," it said.

According to a preliminary evaluation, the idol has been dated to the Geometric era (1050-700 BCE).

Burn marks suggest it was likely part of thousands of votive offerings to Zeus, the leading ancient Greek deity, the ministry said.

The ancient Olympics were held in Olympia every four years from 776 BC to at least 393 AD, with Greek city-states setting aside their conflicts to take part.

Related Topics

Visit Temple Olympia Greece SITE Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

1 hour ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

2 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

2 hours ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

2 hours ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.