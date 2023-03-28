UrduPoint.com

Rain Washes Out 2nd New Zealand V Sri Lanka ODI

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Rain washes out 2nd New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Heavy rain and gusting winds forced the second one-day international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be abandoned on Tuesday without a ball bowled.

Steady rain kept the covers on at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and organisers called the match off at 1630 local time (0330 GMT) with more showers forecast.

The third and final ODI will be played in Hamilton on Friday, with New Zealand leading the series 1-0 after romping to a 198-run win at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

Sri Lanka have lost all three tour games played so far in New Zealand, including a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Hamilton Christchurch Auckland All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2023

43 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

48 minutes ago
 Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

7 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.