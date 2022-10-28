UrduPoint.com

Rain Washes Out Australia V England At T20 World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :A highly anticipated clash between Australia and England at the Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain on Friday, leaving their group too close to call.

It was the second match of the day after Ireland v Afghanistan to be washed out at the MCG and means all four sides take a point each in their hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

New Zealand lead Group 1 on three points -- the same as England, Ireland and Australia, but the Black Caps have a better net run-rate and have played a game less.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have two points. The top two will reach the semi-finals.

Four matches have now been rained off at the tournament in Australia.

