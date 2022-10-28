UrduPoint.com

Rain Washes Out World Cup Clash Between Afghanistan And Ireland

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Rain washes out World Cup clash between Afghanistan and Ireland

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Afghanistan suffered their second washout of the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday when their clash with Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne cricket Ground.

Both teams receive one point so Ireland, who upset England by five runs at the same ground on Wednesday, moving to second in the Group 1 table.

They sit alongside table-toppers New Zealand, who face Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, on three points.

Afghanistan's clash with New Zealand this week was also washed out, leaving them on two points after losing their tournament opener to England.

Showers are forecast for much of the day, potentially also threatening the blockbuster evening showdown between Australia and England at the same ground, with the outfield currently sodden.

