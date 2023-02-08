Rain, wind and isolated hailstorm predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills associated with moderate to isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kurram and Khyber districts.

It said rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Moderate to heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of road in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts during the forecast period.

The rain may also trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts during the forecast period.

It may also cause occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall and snowfall. The center advised the tourists to remain extra cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary traveling.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas. However, drizzle/light rain occurred at D.I. Khan.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 24/06, Chitral 11/02, Timergara 21/04, Dir 18/-02, Mirkhani 13/-02, Kalam 10/-09, Drosh 13/03, Saidu Sharif 21/02, Pattan 18/07, Malam Jabba 06/-02, Takht Bhai 24/05, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 21/03, Parachinar 16/-04, Bannu 24/05, Cherat 11/04, D.I. Khan 26/10.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the province were, Kalam -09 C and Parachinar -0°4 C.