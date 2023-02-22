UrduPoint.com

Rainfall, Gusts Continue To Batter Australia's Sydney After Weekend Chaos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

rainfall, gusts continue to batter Australia's Sydney after weekend chaos

SYDNEY, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :After severe thunderstorms lashed out at Australia's Sydney during the weekend, the city has been battered by a second round of heavy rain and damaging gusts, which caused some disruptions.

According to Australia's meteorological services provider Weatherzone, more than 22,000 lightning strikes and a waterspout were detected within 100 km of Sydney during the 12 hours ending at 3:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The storms also whipped up blustery winds that brought down trees and branches in the rain-softened soil, with Wattamolla in Sydney's south registering wind gusts of 85 km/h at 7:00 p.m. local time.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said that 51.6 mm of rainfall was recorded on Sydney's Observatory Hill in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, while Sydney Airport registered 65.8 mm.

Related Topics

Australia Sydney Airport P

Recent Stories

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

1 hour ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

1 hour ago
 IGP directed to recover â€˜abductedâ€™ family from ..

IGP directed to recover â€˜abductedâ€™ family from Khetran

2 hours ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Kanz Al Jeelâ€™ award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.