SYDNEY, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :After severe thunderstorms lashed out at Australia's Sydney during the weekend, the city has been battered by a second round of heavy rain and damaging gusts, which caused some disruptions.

According to Australia's meteorological services provider Weatherzone, more than 22,000 lightning strikes and a waterspout were detected within 100 km of Sydney during the 12 hours ending at 3:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The storms also whipped up blustery winds that brought down trees and branches in the rain-softened soil, with Wattamolla in Sydney's south registering wind gusts of 85 km/h at 7:00 p.m. local time.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said that 51.6 mm of rainfall was recorded on Sydney's Observatory Hill in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, while Sydney Airport registered 65.8 mm.