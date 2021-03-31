Rainforest destruction increased 12% in 2020: study

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :An area of pristine rainforest the size of the Netherlands was burned or hacked down last year, as the destruction of tropical forests accelerated despite a global economic slowdown, according to research published Wednesday.

The worst losses were in Brazil, three times higher than the next highest country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a report by Global Forest Watch based on satellite data.

