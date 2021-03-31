UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rainforest Destruction Increased 12% In 2020: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Rainforest destruction increased 12% in 2020: study

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :An area of pristine rainforest the size of the Netherlands was burned or hacked down last year, as the destruction of tropical forests accelerated despite a global economic slowdown, according to research published Wednesday.

The worst losses were in Brazil, three times higher than the next highest country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a report by Global Forest Watch based on satellite data.

klm/ach

Related Topics

Brazil Congo Netherlands

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 minutes ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

10 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

8 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

8 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

8 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.