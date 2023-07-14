Open Menu

Rainstorms Hit Southwest China's Chongqing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Rainstorms have battered some parts of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality since Thursday, forcing some districts and counties to issue red alerts for rainstorms.

As of about 6 a.m. on Friday, the precipitation of some communities in Beibei District surpassed 100 mm. Heavy rain still continued on Friday.

It is expected that the precipitation of some areas in Wanzhou District will surpass 100 mm.

The local meteorological department has warned of secondary disasters such as landslides and floods in small and medium-sized rivers.

In response to the current rainstorm, Chongqing has launched a Class-III emergency response for flood and drought disaster prevention, according to the Chongqing water conservancy bureau.

