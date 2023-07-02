Open Menu

Rainstorms Hit SW China's Chongqing

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Rainstorms hit SW China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:Since Saturday, 12 districts and counties in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have been battered by rainstorms, and the water level of two rivers surpassed the warning line, the municipal hydrological monitoring station said on Sunday.

Over the past day, the maximum daily precipitation in Chongqing occurred in a village in Beibei District, reaching 219 mm.

As of 8 a.m., Sunday morning, the water level of a river in Beibei District had still surpassed the warning mark. Twenty-six rivers in Chongqing were swollen.

Rainstorms have also triggered landslides in some districts and counties. More rivers are expected to see rising water levels in the following two days due to the heavy rain.

