Raisi Inaugurated As President Of Iran

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Raisi inaugurated as president of Iran

Tehran, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ebrahim Raisi was inaugurated as president of Iran on Friday, after receiving the approval of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremony broadcast live on state television.

"Following the people's choice, I task the wise, indefatigable, experienced and popular Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raisi as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Khamenei wrote in a decree read out by his chief of staff.

