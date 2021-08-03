Raisi inaugurated as president of Iran

Tehran, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Ebrahim Raisi was inaugurated as president of Iran on Friday, after receiving the approval of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremony broadcast live on state television.

"Following the people's choice, I task the wise, indefatigable, experienced and popular Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raisi as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Khamenei wrote in a decree read out by his chief of staff.