UrduPoint.com

Raith Loan Controversial Goodwillie Back To Clyde

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Raith loan controversial Goodwillie back to Clyde

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Scottish third-tier club Clyde announced Tuesday they had signed controversial former Scotland striker David Goodwillie on loan from Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

Goodwillie, 32, was found by a civil court in 2017 to have raped a woman.

He joined Championship club Raith during the January transfer window, a move that provoked an outcry among Rovers fans.

Former British prime minister Gordon Brown, a longstanding Raith supporter, said he "cannot support this signing" and the captain of the club's women's team quit in protest.

Bestselling author Val McDermid, whose name is on the second division club's shirts and one of their stands, withdrew her support and sponsorship.

In response to the backlash, Raith said Goodwillie would not play for them as they reviewed the composition of their board.

But he will be back in action for Clyde, with a club statement on Tuesday saying: "Following an initial approach by Raith Rovers, and subsequent agreement between the two clubs, we can confirm that David Goodwillie has returned to Broadwood on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.

"This enables David to return to first-team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time."A Raith statement said: "The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.

"We would like to thank Clyde FC for their co-operation."

Related Topics

Football Loan Prime Minister Protest David January Women 2017 From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians ..

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians as conflict intensifies

1 hour ago
 US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

1 hour ago
 'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' ..

'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' Zelensky tells Biden

1 hour ago
 Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for ..

Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for people: Ali Awan

1 hour ago
 France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian de ..

France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian deliveries

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>