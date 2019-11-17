UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rajapaksa Claims Victory In Sri Lanka Election

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Rajapaksa claims victory in Sri Lanka election

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been elected president, his spokesman said Sunday following a fiercely fought election seven months after Islamist attacks killed 269 people.

The 70-year-old retired lieutenant colonel had a 48.2 percent share of the vote with close to three million ballots counted but results from Sinhalese-majority regions -- the Rajapaksas' core support base -- were expected to push this above 50 percent.

"We got between 53 to 54 percent," his spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told AFP.

"It is a clear win. We envisaged it. We are very happy that Gota will be the next president. He will be sworn in tomorrow or the day after," Rambukwella said.

His younger rival, housing minister Sajith Premadasa, 52, was trailing on 45.3 percent. He had strong support in minority Tamil areas and a poor showing in larger Sinhalese Constituencies.

Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said at least 80 percent of the 15.99 million eligible voters participated in Saturday's poll, which was marred by isolated violence that left several people injured.

Rajapaksa conducted a nationalist campaign with a promise of security and a vow to crush religious extremism in the Buddhist-majority country following the April 21 suicide bomb attacks blamed on a homegrown jihadi group.

Three luxury hotels and three churches were targeted in the coordinated bombings. The Islamic State too claimed responsibility for the attack which left 45 foreigners dead.

Saturday's poll was the first popularity test of the United National Party (UNP) government of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who stepped aside and allowed his deputy Premadasa to stand in the election.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Attack Prime Minister Poor Minority Vote Suicide April Sunday From Government Share Million Housing

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

15 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

10 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

11 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

11 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.