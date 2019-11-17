UrduPoint.com
Rajapaksa Clan Set For Sri Lanka Comeback

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa headed closer to clinching the presidency Sunday in a fiercely fought election held seven months after Islamist attacks killed 269 people.

The 70-year-old retired lieutenant colonel secured massive support in majority Sinhalese Constituencies and had 52.87 percent of the vote, according to early official results of Saturday's poll.

His younger rival, Housing minister Sajith Premadasa, 52, was trailing with 39.67 percent in the first half a million votes counted. He had strong support in minority Tamil areas and a poor showing in larger Sinhalese constituencies.

Leftist Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in third place with less than five percent of the vote.

There were 32 other candidates for the top job.

Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said at least 80 percent of the 15.99 million eligible voters participated in Saturday's poll, which was marred by isolated violence that left several people injured.

Rajapaksa conducted a nationalist campaign with a promise of security and a vow to crush religious extremism following the April 21 suicide bomb attacks blamed on a homegrown militant group.

Saturday's poll was the first popularity test of the United National Party (UNP) government of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who stepped aside and allowed his deputy Premadasa to stand in the election.

