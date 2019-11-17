UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rajapaksa Takes Early Lead In Sri Lanka Election

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Rajapaksa takes early lead in Sri Lanka election

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa took an early lead Sunday in a fiercely fought presidential election conducted under high security seven months after deadly Islamist attacks.

Rajapaksa, the main opposition candidate, was leading with 52.87 percent while housing minister Sajith Premadasa had 39.67 percent out of half a million votes counted, according to the Election Commission.

Leftist Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in third place with 4.69 percent. There were 32 other candidates for the top job.

Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said at least 80 percent of the 15.99 million eligible voters participated in Saturday's poll, which was marred by isolated violence that left several people injured.

Rajapaksa, 70, was leading in the island's majority Sinhalese areas while Premadasa showed strong support from among the island's minority Tamil community in the northern and eastern regions.

Premadasa, 52, from the liberal United National Party (UNP), is the son of assassinated ex-president Ranasinghe Premadasa.

The election is the first popularity test of the UNP-led government since the April 21 suicide bomb attacks that killed at least 269 people and were blamed on local Islamist extremists.

The government had faced severe criticism for failing to prevent the attacks despite prior warnings.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped aside, allowing his deputy Premadasa to enter the fray and face Rajapaksa, the younger brother of former strongman president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya is credited with directing security forces to crush Tamil rebels and end a 37-year separatist war in May 2009 during the tenure of Mahinda, who was president from 2005 to 2015.

The Election Commission has said it hopes to provide final results by late Sunday.

Related Topics

Election Injured Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Suicide Job Lead April May Sunday 2015 From Government Top Million Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

9 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

10 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

10 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

10 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.