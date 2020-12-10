UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rallies Press On In Kurdish Iraq As Rights Groups Ramp Up Pressure

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Rallies press on in Kurdish Iraq as rights groups ramp up pressure

Sulaimaniyah, Iraq, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Hundreds of people protested in several towns across Iraq's Sulaimaniyah province on Wednesday, local sources told AFP, as rights organisations slammed the Kurdish authorities' targeting of peaceful demonstrators.

Protests against the Kurdish regional government (KRG) and the region's main parties broke out last week over a major fiscal crisis that has caused delayed public sector salaries and pay cuts.

After a tense morning across Sulaimaniyah province, there were protests in Dukkan, Rania, Darbandikhan, Piramagrun and Chamchamal on Wednesday evening, local residents told AFP.

In Chamchamal, around 300 young men gathered outside the local headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and smaller parties, according to journalist Latif Fateh Faraj.

"The security forces there fired on the crowd and began chasing the protesters," Faraj said, adding that armed military vehicles were also deployed.

Kurdish tribal chiefs in the towns were working to calm the situation, residents said, with rallies dying down slightly in Piramagrun as the night wore on.

The new protests came after violence at rallies across the Kurdish region this week killed at least six people and wounded dozens, according to local officials, medics and the Iraqi Human Rights Commission.

Demonstrators in half a dozen towns had been met with gunfire as they rallied outside local government offices and headquarters of various parties.

The bloodshed prompted condemnation from the United Nations' Iraq office, which on Tuesday urged swift investigations into the deaths.

A group of human rights organisations including Amnesty International ramped up the pressure on Wednesday, accusing the KRG of "targeting civil society activists by arresting them for their work and curtailing public freedoms, including media freedom and freedom of peaceful assembly." Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who is also a leading member of the KDP, said on Wednesday the right to protest peacefully was "vital".

"But the violence in recent days is unacceptable," he added.

It was not immediately clear if he was referring to the security forces' response or protesters' attempts to burn party offices in several towns.

KRG authorities have tightened security measures across Sulaimaniyah province, and on Wednesday the provincial security committee said all further protests would require authorisation.

"From now on, security forces should not allow unlicensed protests, which lead to violence and chaos," the committee said.

The announcement came after KRG authorities declared a 24-hour ban on travel between towns in Sulaimaniyah province until midnight on Wednesday.

Iraq's Kurdish authorities, specifically the ruling Barzani clan, have long been accused of corruption and embezzlement of state resources.

The spontaneous protests echo similar rallies that erupted in October last year in Baghdad and Shiite-majority areas of Iraq -- but not in predominantly Kurdish or Sunni regions.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Prime Minister Protest United Nations Condemnation Civil Society Iraq Amnesty International Vehicles Young Baghdad Lead October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

20 seconds ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

45 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

1 hour ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

1 hour ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.