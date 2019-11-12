Rally Australia cancelled because of bushfires

Coffs Harbour, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Organisers Tuesday cancelled this week's Rally Australia, the final round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, because of bushfires surrounding the Coffs Coast venue.

The event had been scheduled to begin Thursday and had already been scaled back as Australia struggles to control bushfires that have killed three people.

"Considering the best interests and safety of everyone involved in the rally, and of course the wider community, it is not appropriate to conduct the rally," event chairman Andrew Papadopoulos said in a statement.