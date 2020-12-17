Rally champion only crowned if half WRC season completed

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :After a World Rally Championship shriveled by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Motorsport Council said on Thursday that in future at least half the season would have to be completed for a title to be awarded.

At a meeting hosted from Geneva on Wednesday by Jean Todt, the president of the International automobile Federation (FIA), the council also decided to award points from the closing power stage to teams as well as drivers "to add an additional dimension to the manufacturers' battle." The original 2020 WRC Calendar contained 14 rallies.The first three were raced,although Sweden was curtailed by a lack of snow. Chile was dropped because of political unrest and nine of the remaining 11 were cancelled because of the pandemic as was an added race in Belgium. Hastily organised rallies in Estonia and at Monza took the total to seven.

"To ensure the value of the WRC championship, at least half of the events scheduled on the initial calendar will have to be held for titles to be awarded," said the statement.

Of the 12 events scheduled for 2021, the Rally of Sweden in February has already been cancelled due to the pandemic.

But the WRC has said that it has several rallies not currently on the calendar as potential backups: Turkey, Latvia, Belgium, Argentina, Greece and Monza.

The WRC has regularly awarded bonus points for the closing stage of rallies since 2011, with five for the winner down to one for the fifth place car.

While points for the overall race position, from 25 for the winner down to one for the 10th place car, are the same for drivers and manufactures only drivers have collected championship points in the power stage.

That will change in 2021 with manufacturers' potentially awarded the same points as their drivers, but teams will have to nominate which two of their drivers can collect points.