UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Champion Only Crowned If Half WRC Season Completed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Rally champion only crowned if half WRC season completed

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :After a World Rally Championship shriveled by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Motorsport Council said on Thursday that in future at least half the season would have to be completed for a title to be awarded.

At a meeting hosted from Geneva on Wednesday by Jean Todt, the president of the International automobile Federation (FIA), the council also decided to award points from the closing power stage to teams as well as drivers "to add an additional dimension to the manufacturers' battle." The original 2020 WRC Calendar contained 14 rallies.The first three were raced,although Sweden was curtailed by a lack of snow. Chile was dropped because of political unrest and nine of the remaining 11 were cancelled because of the pandemic as was an added race in Belgium. Hastily organised rallies in Estonia and at Monza took the total to seven.

"To ensure the value of the WRC championship, at least half of the events scheduled on the initial calendar will have to be held for titles to be awarded," said the statement.

Of the 12 events scheduled for 2021, the Rally of Sweden in February has already been cancelled due to the pandemic.

But the WRC has said that it has several rallies not currently on the calendar as potential backups: Turkey, Latvia, Belgium, Argentina, Greece and Monza.

The WRC has regularly awarded bonus points for the closing stage of rallies since 2011, with five for the winner down to one for the fifth place car.

While points for the overall race position, from 25 for the winner down to one for the 10th place car, are the same for drivers and manufactures only drivers have collected championship points in the power stage.

That will change in 2021 with manufacturers' potentially awarded the same points as their drivers, but teams will have to nominate which two of their drivers can collect points.

Related Topics

World Snow Turkey Car Geneva Same Argentina Estonia Belgium Chile Sweden Latvia Greece Federal Investigation Agency February 2020 From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

17 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

41 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

1 hour ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

1 hour ago

173 smoke emitting vehicles challaned

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Reform of Russia's Primary Health Care ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.