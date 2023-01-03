UrduPoint.com

Rally Driver Ken Block Dies In Snowmobile Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

ANKARA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :American rally driver and YouTube sensation Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday. He was 55.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," his team, the Hoonigans, said on Instagram.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.

He will be incredibly missed," the racing team added. US media reported that Block died near his home in the Western state of Utah.

Block was second in 2006, 2008, and 2013 in the Rally America, and was famed for his daring driving stunts online. He also raced in the FIA World Rally Championships. Known as the "drift king," Block had a YouTube channel boasting 1.94 million subscribers. Separately, Block was a co-founder of DC Shoes, which makes footwear for action sports.

