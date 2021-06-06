UrduPoint.com
Rally Of Italy Results And Standings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Rally of Italy results and standings

Olbia, Italy, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Final results and standings from the Rally of Italy on Sunday, the fifth of 12 rounds of the World Rally Championship: 1. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Toyota Yaris) 3hrs 19mins 26.4sec, 2.

Elfyn Evans-Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota Yaris) at 46.0sec, 3. Thierry Neuville-Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai i20) 1:05.2, 4. Takamoto Katsuta-Daniel Barritt (JPN-GBR/Toyota Yaris) 6:11.2, 5. Jari Huttunen-Mikko Lukka (FIN/Hyundai i20) 9:31.

7 Drivers standings 1.

Sebastien Ogier (FRA/Toyota) 106 points, 2. Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota) 95, 3. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) 77, 4. Ott Tanak (EST/Hyundai) 49, 5. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN/Toyota) 48, 6. Kalle Rovanpera (FIN/Toyota) 44, 8.

Dani Sordo (ESP/Hyundai) 30, 8. Craig Breen (IRL/Hyundai) 24, 9. Gus Greensmith (GBR/M-Sport Ford) 22, 10. Adrien Fourmaux (FRA/M-Sport Ford) 20 Constructors standings1. Toyota 231 pts, 2. Hyundai 182, 3. M-Sport Ford 82, 4. Hyundai 2C Competition 28

