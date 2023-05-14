Rally of Portugal results and standings

Matosinhos, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :results from the Rally of Portugal, the fifth round of the FIA World Rally Championships, on Sunday: 1. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN, Toyota): 3hr 35min 11.7sec, 2.

Dani Sordo/Candido Carrera (ESP, Hyundai) at 54.7sec, 3. Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm (FIN, Hyundai) 1:20.3, 4.

Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST, M-Sport/Ford) 2:04.1, 5. Thierry Neuville - Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL, Hyundai) 8:22.5 Drivers standings1.

Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN) 98 points, 2. Ott Tänak/Martin Jarveoja (EST) 81, 3.= Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA) 69, 3.= Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR) 69, 5. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) 68