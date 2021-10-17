Rally of Spain results

Salou, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the WRC Rally of Spain on Sunday: 1. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) 2hrs 34mins 11.8sec, 2. Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota) at 24.1sec, 3.

Dani Sordo (ESP/Hyundai) 35.3, 4.

Sebastien Ogier (FRA/Toyota) 42.1, 5. Kalle Rovanpera (FIN/Toyota) 1:31.8, 6. Gus Greensmith (GBR-IRL/M-Sport Ford) a 4:17.3, 7. Oliver Solberg (NOR-GBR/Hyundai) 4:26.7, 8. Nil Solans (ESP/Hyundai) 4:34.9, 9. Eric Camilli (FRA/Citroen) 9:49.4, 10. Nikolay Gryazin (RUS/Skoda Fabia) 10:05.9