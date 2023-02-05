UrduPoint.com

Rally Taken Out To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris For Their Right To Self-determination

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration took out a rally to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their right to self determination, here on Sunday.

Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak led the rally and it was also attended by additional deputy commissioner revenue Rizwan Nazeer, ADCG Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar and hundreds of citizens from different walks of life.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak stated that Indian forces were killing the innocent people of IIOJ&K.

He added that the whole Pakistani nation was standing by their Kashmiris brothers.

Pakistanis are very much concerned over grave human rights violations in the occupied valley. India can not stop Kashmiris from their struggle for freedom. On this occasion, special prayers were made for the country's progress, prosperity and freedom of Kashmir.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

