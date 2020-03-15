Rallying: Rally of Mexico results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Final results from the Rally of Mexico, which was shortened by a day when Sunday's action was cancelled due to coronavirus: Results: 1. Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Toyota) 2hrs 47mins 47.6sec, 2.

Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) at 27.8, 3. Teemu Suninen/Jarmo Lehtinen (FIN/M-Sport Ford) 37.9, 4. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 1:13.4, 5. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) 2:20.5 Selected: 16.

Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai) at 42min 38.

1sec Special stage winners: Neuville 8 SS1, SS2, SS6, SS14, SS16, SS19, SS20, SS21), aänak 6 (SS3, SS7, SS9, SS15, SS17, SS18), Ogier 4 (SS4, SS10, SS11, SS13), Sordo 1 (SS5), Rovanpera 1 (SS12)Championship standings:1.

Sebastien Ogier (FRA/Toyota) 62pts, 2. Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota) 54, 3. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) 42, 4. Kalle Rovanpera (FIN/Toyota) 40, 5. Ott Tanak (EST/Hyundai) 38, 6. Teemu Suninen (FIN/M-Sport Ford) 26, 7. Esapekka Lappi (FIN/M-Sport Ford) 24, 8. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN/Toyota) 8, 9. Sebastien Loeb (FRA/Hyundai) 8