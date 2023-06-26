Open Menu

Rallying: Safari Rally Results

Published June 26, 2023

Rallying: Safari Rally results

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :results of the Safari Rally, the seventh round of 13 in the world rally championship on Sunday: 1. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 3hrs 30mins 42.5sec, 2.

Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) at 6.7s, 3. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 2:58.5, 4. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) 3:23.8, 5. Dani Sordo/Candido Carrera (ESP/Hyundai) 5:05.

4, 6.

Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/M-Sport/Ford) 9:14.4, 7. Pierre-Louis Loubet/Nicolas Gilsoul (FRA/M-Sport/Ford) 16:15.7, 8. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 24:47.0 World championship standings1.

Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN) 139 points, 2. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) 102, 3. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR) 98, 4. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA) 97, 5. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST) 97

