Rallying: Safari Rally Results
June 26, 2023
Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :results of the Safari Rally, the seventh round of 13 in the world rally championship on Sunday: 1. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA/Toyota) 3hrs 30mins 42.5sec, 2.
Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota) at 6.7s, 3. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 2:58.5, 4. Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL/Toyota) 3:23.8, 5. Dani Sordo/Candido Carrera (ESP/Hyundai) 5:05.
4, 6.
Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/M-Sport/Ford) 9:14.4, 7. Pierre-Louis Loubet/Nicolas Gilsoul (FRA/M-Sport/Ford) 16:15.7, 8. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 24:47.0 World championship standings1.
Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN) 139 points, 2. Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) 102, 3. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR) 98, 4. Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais (FRA) 97, 5. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST) 97