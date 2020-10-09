Rallying: Sardinia Rally first day standings

Alghero, Italy, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Standings after the six special stages on the first day of the Rally of Sardinia:1. Dani Sordo/Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai) 1hr 12min 40.9sec, 2.

Teemu Suninen/Jarmo Lehtinen (FIN/Ford) at 17.4sec, 3. Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai) 35.

2, 4. Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Toyota) 36.0, 5. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 51.9,6.

Gus Greensmith/Elliott Edmonson (GBR/Ford) 1min 7.1sec, 7. Pierre-Yves Loubet/Vincent Landais (FRA/Hyundai) 1:33.5,8. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 1:53.7,9. Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen (FIN/Toyota 2:32.3