Melbourne, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Eleventh seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury halted the incredible doubles run of Australian Open wildcards Max Purcell and Luke Saville Sunday, crushing them 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

The American and British pair showed their class and experience, eventually breaking in the seventh game of the opening set, and two more breaks in set two was enough to earn them the title.

They only lost seven points on serve and never faced a break point.

"Rajeev, I don't think I thought when I asked you to play just over a year ago that we would be standing here now but it's been an honour to play with you," said Britain's Salisbury after their first Slam title as a team.

"Thank you so much for being the best partner I could get."