Ramadan festivities suffer from skyrocketing prices in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh ,April 8(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil was haggling with a vendor at a floating Iftar Bazar in old Dhaka, where he usually buys food items popular among Bangladeshis during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"We have been buying foods from Chawkbazar Iftar market for generations to break our fast during Ramadan," Khalil, a local resident, told Anadolu. However, the situation is different this year, as prices for all daily commodities, including food for Iftar, have risen dramatically, he lamented.

The floating bazaar, located in front of the historic Chawkbazar Shahi Mosque, is regarded as one of the largest Iftar markets in the South Asian Muslim majority nation of nearly 170 million people.

People come from all over the country during Ramadan to buy from hundreds of food item varieties that carry the fasting month's tradition and food culture. They enjoy the market's hustle and bustle as well as praying at the historic big mosque, which was built in 1664 by Shaista Khan, then-subahdar or head of the provincial administration during the Mughal dynasty in the then-greater Indian subcontinent.

"I'm not sure when Chawkbazar's floating Iftar market first opened. But I remember my father, grandfather, and predecessors coming here to buy Iftar items," Khalil said and explained that the skyrocketing cost of food has forced him to drastically reduce his family's Iftar budget this year.

Many others in the market agreed with Khalil, saying living costs in every sector have nearly doubled in a year, without any significant increase in income.

"For a long time, I bought a chicken once a week to ensure the nutrition of my four-member family. But I've been buying it once a month for the last few months,' Abul Kashem, a Malibagh resident, told Anadolu.

Kashem, a private job holder, came with his wife to buy some daily-use items from the market, which is popular among middle and low-income people due to the comparatively lower prices of all different commodities.

- Kitchen management is difficult Many housewives told Anadolu that maintaining a family kitchen on a limited income is becoming increasingly more difficult with each passing day due to uncontrolled price rises for food items.

"We're in big trouble," said Yeasmin Begum, a housewife from the Shantinagar neighborhood. "For example, I need a 2-kilogram item, but I can't even buy one kilogram due to the price increase," she explained, before asking, "How can we manage our family in this manner?"