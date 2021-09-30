UrduPoint.com

Ramaphosa Says To Speak To UK PM Over Covid Travel Curbs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ramaphosa says to speak to UK PM over Covid travel curbs

Johannesburg, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said he was due to speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the UK imposed severe travel restrictions for travellers arriving from South Africa.

The UK has placed South Africa on its coronavirus "red list", forcing travellers into a pricey hotel quarantine on arrival.

"On the issue of the UK putting us on a red list, I think this is the most unfortunate situation that we have been subjected to," Ramaphosa told a news conference.

"I'm due to speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson," he said.

He however said South Africa was not vengeful over the blacklisting, which has dealt a crippling blow to tourism, a key sector which directly accounts for three percent of the nation's economy.

"We don't have the need to retaliate... because the UK is an important trading partner to South Africa, one of the very important ones.

"We should rather engage, and through our engagement we hope we will find a solution," he said, insisting that the decision to impose the travel restrictions was scientifically rather than politically driven.

Before the pandemic, more than 400,000 visitors a year flocked to South Africa from the former colonial power -- more than any country outside of the continent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hotel United Kingdom South Africa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

1 hour ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.