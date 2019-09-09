UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramos Equals Casillas' Spain Appearances Record

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Ramos equals Casillas' Spain appearances record

Gijon, Spain, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Sergio Ramos equalled Iker Casillas' record of 167 international appearances for Spain on Sunday as he started their Euro 2020 qualifier against the Faroe Islands in Gijon.

The Real Madrid centre-back made his international debut 14 years ago in a friendly against China.

The 33-year-old was part of the Spain sides which lifted the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 titles.

He took over the Spain captaincy in 2016 after goalkeeper Casillas' final match and will set a new record next month if he plays against either Norway or Sweden.

He is now only nine caps short of the European record held by Italian stopper Gianluigi Buffon (176) and 17 adrift of Egyptian Ahmed Hassan's world record of 184.

Related Topics

World China Norway Gijon Spain Sweden Euro Sunday 2016 2020 Real Madrid Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

4 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

4 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.