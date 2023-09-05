Open Menu

Ramos Returns To Boyhood Club Sevilla

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla

Madrid, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos on Monday returned to his home-town club Sevilla after 18 years away.

"It's a very special day, returning home is always a tremendous joy," Ramos told the media.

The 37-year-old former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain player signed a one-year contract after passing the traditional medical, the club announced.

"Happy to return and try to contribute as soon as possible which is the important thing," the player added.

Sevilla sit bottom of La Liga without a point after three matches but as Europa League champions have qualified for the Champions League group stage. They start their campaign on September 20.

Ramos left Sevilla at the age of 19 to join Real Madrid for a then record fee for a Spanish defender.

In 2021, Ramos signed for PSG but had been without a club since his contract with the French champions ran out in June.

According to the local press, Ramos turned down a lucrative offer from Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

"I was eager to return home. It made no sense to go anywhere else without passing through here," said Ramos who was born on the outskirts of Seville.

In 16 seasons at the Bernabeu, Ramos won La Liga five times and the Champions League four times.

He played 180 games for Spain, scoring 23 goals, and was part of the team that won the European Championship twice (2008 and 2012) and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Related Topics

World Seville Spain South Africa Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira June September Media From Real Madrid PSG Sevilla

Recent Stories

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

2 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

2 hours ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

2 hours ago
 Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggressio ..

Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggression in 1965 war with full vigor: ..

2 hours ago
AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

3 hours ago
 UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict re ..

UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict refugees

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

3 hours ago
 "We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir ..

"We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir Tareen

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous