UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramos Starts For Real Madrid In Atalanta Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ramos starts for Real Madrid in Atalanta clash

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sergio Ramos was deemed fit enough to start Real Madrid's Champions League last 16 second leg against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Ramos played an hour against Elche in La Liga on Saturday, which was his first appearance after two months out with a knee injury.

The in-form Karim Benzema and midfielder Fede Valverde were also picked by Zinedine Zidane after missing the first leg, which Madrid won 1-0 in Bergamo.

Atalanta made three changes from that opening game, with Marco Sportiello replacing Pierluigi Gollini in goal.

Ruslan Malinovskyi and Mario Pasalic started in place of the suspended Remo Freuler and Duvan Zapata, who dropped to the bench.

Real Madrid (3-5-2) Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane; Lucas Vazquez, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy; Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA) Atalanta (3-4-3) Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens; Mario Pasalic, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Related Topics

Berat Bergamo Madrid From Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

36 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

2 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

2 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

1 hour ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.