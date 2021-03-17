Ramos starts for Real Madrid in Atalanta clash

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sergio Ramos was deemed fit enough to start Real Madrid's Champions League last 16 second leg against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Ramos played an hour against Elche in La Liga on Saturday, which was his first appearance after two months out with a knee injury.

The in-form Karim Benzema and midfielder Fede Valverde were also picked by Zinedine Zidane after missing the first leg, which Madrid won 1-0 in Bergamo.

Atalanta made three changes from that opening game, with Marco Sportiello replacing Pierluigi Gollini in goal.

Ruslan Malinovskyi and Mario Pasalic started in place of the suspended Remo Freuler and Duvan Zapata, who dropped to the bench.

Real Madrid (3-5-2) Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane; Lucas Vazquez, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy; Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA) Atalanta (3-4-3) Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens; Mario Pasalic, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)