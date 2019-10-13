UrduPoint.com
Ramos Thrives After French World Cup 'frustration'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Ramos thrives after French World Cup 'frustration'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :French international full-back Thomas Ramos, who was sent home from the World Cup with what was judged to be a tournament-ending ankle injury, used his "desire and frustration" to help Toulouse to victory in the Top 14 on Saturday.

Ramos was injured during France's 33-9 win over the United States on October 2 and subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup in Japan where Les Bleus have since reached the quarter-finals.

However, on Saturday, he played the full 80 minutes, seemingly with no ill-effects as Toulouse swept to a 36-15 win over Castres.

"He had a lot of desire and a lot of frustration," said Toulouse backs coach Clement Poitrenaud.

"When you have a player of his level and he is available, then you do not ask yourself if he should be playing or not." Ramos was happy to enjoy a low-key return to the starting line-up.

Despite being his club's top scorer from last season, he ceded kicking duties to Australian teammate Zack Holmes who booted 21 points, including converting his team's three tries.

Saturday's win was the third of the Top 14 season for 20-time champions Toulouse, who had started the weekend second from bottom of the table.

