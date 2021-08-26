Rampant Bayern Munich whip lower division club Bremer SV 12-0

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich hammered fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 Wednesday to qualify for the second round in this season's German Cup (DFB-Pokal).

Favorites Bayern Munich bagged a ticket to the next round with their big win in the away match as forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting netted four goals to be his team's highest scorer.

Jamal Musiala scored two others.

Bremer SV's Jan-Luca Warm scored an own goal.

The remaining goals were scored by Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane, Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso.

Bayern Munich earned their first biggest win since 1997, when they thrashed DJK Waldberg 16-1 in the German Cup's first round.