Rampant Mitrovic Fires Championship Leaders Fulham To Victory

February 27, 2022

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 34th Championship goal of the season on Saturday as leaders Fulham beat Cardiff 1-0 while Jamal Lowe grabbed a late winner for promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

Serbia forward Mitrovic's headed goal from Harry Wilson's cross shortly before half-time gave his side an eighth win in 10 league games and kept them nine points clear of Bournemouth in the race for the title.

"Apart from one moment when we slept completely, we dealt really well with the situation," said Fulham manager Marco Silva.

"We controlled big parts of the match. We were a bit slower than I wanted but we created enough, we were the best team and deserved the three points." Bournemouth winger Lowe scored the winner for his team in the 89th minute after Dominic Solanke had bundled in his 20th Championship goal of the season six minutes earlier.

Ten-man Stoke had taken the lead through Tommy Smith's thunderous drive in the first half.

"From the minute the whistle goes until it ends we're always in games no matter what, and that's the most powerful thing about today," Bournemouth boss Scott Parker told the BBC.

Huddersfield beat Birmingham 2-0 to climb to third place while Blackburn saw off play-off rivals QPR 1-0.

Danny Hylton scored the winner as Luton climbed into the play-off places with a 1-0 victory against Wayne Rooney's relegation-threatened Derby.

There were also wins for Barnsley, Blackpool, Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Hull, while Coventry drew 1-1 with Preston.

