Rampant Rangers pull 13 points clear of struggling Celtic

Glasgow, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Rangers opened up a yawning lead of 13 points over faltering Celtic on Sunday, hammering Ross County 4-0 before Neil Lennon's men were held at home by St Johnstone.

Celtic, aiming for a record 10th title in a row, still have two games in hand over their bitter Glasgow rivals but Lennon is under mounting pressure after just one win in five league games.

Kemar Roofe scored the opener for Rangers in the first half before James Tavernier scored his 16th goal in all competitions this season in the 56th minute against the side who last week knocked Celtic out of the Scottish League Cup.

A Callum Morris own goal and a late strike by Jermain Defoe added gloss to the scoreline in his 800th career appearance as Rangers extended their unbeaten run this season to 25 matches.

"Another strong performance at a tricky place to come to," Gerrard told Sky sports.

"It's a team full of confidence and I'm sure all week they were saying 'let's do the same to them as we did to Celtic'.

"The players showed a lot of quality to go and hurt Ross County at times. A pleasing performance.

"(James Tavernier) is certainly playing at a very consistent level. I've never seen him at this level game-to-game, and he's got hunger." Rangers' win heaped the pressure on Celtic to respond in the later kick-off but they were unable to force a win.

Chris Kane put St Johnstone ahead in the 79th minute and the visitors held out for the point after substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi headed an equaliser four minutes later.

Since Celtic won 2-0 away at St Johnstone two months ago, they have recorded just two victories in 12 matches.