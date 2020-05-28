UrduPoint.com
Rams Face Saints In First SoFi Stadium Game

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Rams will open their new, state-of-the art SoFi Stadium on August 14 when they battle the New Orleans Saints in an NFL exhibition game.

The Rams get first crack at playing in the shared south central Los Angeles facility, but just two days later the Los Angeles Chargers play their first pre-season game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It is still to be determined whether or not fans will be able to attend the games because of the California government's coronavirus restrictions.

Co-tenants Chargers and Rams are scheduled to face each other on August 22 at SoFi.

The Rams will also host the Denver Broncos on August 29, then finish the pre-season with a trip to Nevada to face the Las Vegas Raiders on September 3.

