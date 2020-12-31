UrduPoint.com
Rams Lose Top Receiver, Passer And Rusher For Key NFL Game

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Rams lose top receiver, passer and rusher for key NFL game

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Rams must try to reach the NFL playoffs without any of their top offensive players after leading receiver Cooper Kupp joined the Covid-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

Kupp is the club's top pass catcher with 92 receptions for a team-high 974 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for the Rams.

His placement onto the virus list means he has either tested positive for the virus or has been in close contact with someone who has.

The Rams were already without starting quarterback Jared Goff, who had surgery Monday on a broken and dislocated right thumb, and top rusher Darrell Henderson, who has 138 carries for 624 yards and five touchdowns and a high ankle sprain.

Goff, who hopes to return to for the playoffs if the Rams (9-6) advance, has thrown for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. This will be the first time he has missed an NFL game with an injury.

The Rams need a victory over the visiting Arizona Cardinals (8-7) or a home loss by Chicago (8-7) against Green Bay (12-3) to clinch a playoff spot.

The Rams will press John Wolford into his first NFL start at quarterback and rookie rusher Cam Akers, who hopes to be available after a high ankle sprain.

Arizona has issues as well with quarterback Kyler Murray in doubt with a leg injury.

