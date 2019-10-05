Rams Matthews out up to six weeks with busted jaw

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will undergo surgery and is expected to miss significant time after breaking his jaw in a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Matthews could be out for between four and six weeks.

"That's not good for us," McVay said. "That's a big injury.

" The 33-year-old Matthews suffered the injury Thursday during Los Angeles' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks.

McVay said the injury occurred when Seattle running back Chris Carson accidentally kicked Matthews in the face.

Matthews was off to a solid start in his first season with the Rams. He has six sacks, two forced fumbles and 19 tackles in five games.

Matthews, who spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has 89.5 career sacks in 148 career games.