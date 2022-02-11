UrduPoint.com

Rams Out To Spoil Bengals Script In Hollywood Super Bowl

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022

Rams out to spoil Bengals script in Hollywood Super Bowl

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A star-studded Los Angeles Rams team will seek to deny the giant-killing Cincinnati Bengals a Hollywood ending at the Super Bowl on Sunday as the NFL season reaches its climax.

The first NFL championship game of the post-Tom Brady era sees the Rams play host at their gleaming $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium against a Bengals side chasing a first Super Bowl crown.

Around 100 million Americans are expected to tune in for the biggest annual event on the US sporting Calendar, which kicks off at 3:30pm local time (2330 GMT).

At the heart of a perfectly scripted season finale is a duel between two talented quarterbacks playing in the Super Bowl for the first time.

For the Rams, veteran Matthew Stafford has the chance to finally cash in on his prodigious talents after spending 12 seasons with the hapless Detroit Lions before securing a blockbuster move to Los Angeles last year.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are led by the precocious Joe Burrow, who bounced back from a horrific knee injury that ended his rookie season in 2020 to carry Cincinnati to a first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

A Bengals win would also mark the culimination of one of the most striking turnarounds in NFL history.

Last season, the team finished with four wins and 11 defeats, only slightly better than their 2019 campaign, which ended in a dismal 2-14 record. Not for nothing were they ridiculed as the "Cincinnati Bungles."

>