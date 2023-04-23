UrduPoint.com

Rana Plaza Collapse: 10 Years After Bangladesh's Deadliest Industrial Disaster

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DHAKA, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :– Moshammat Bulbuli slowly walked back to her single room in a house in the poor neighborhood of Savar in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, where she has been living for many years.

Bulbuli, 34, now works as a domestic servant but was a garment factory worker and one of the survivors of Bangladesh's deadliest industrial disaster in 2013, which has left her traumatized even after 10 years.

"I still have pains in different parts of my body, and doctors have prescribed me some medicine that I will have to take for the rest of my life," Bulbuli told Anadolu.

She was one of approximately 5,000 workers at Rana Plaza, a multi-story building with five garment factories in the Savar area, when it collapsed on April 24, 2013, killing over 1,100 and injuring nearly 2,500.

"I'll never be able to keep my mind stable again after that horrible incident. Whenever I approach any building, it appears to me that it will collapse with heavy jerking," she said of her traumatized life.

A sudden disaster has changed her entire life and will chase her from behind until death, said Bulbuli, who has no children and her husband also left her after several years of marriage due to her health and other issues.

"I still can't sleep at night because of nightmares related to such tragedy, and every moment I feel the dangerous shaking of the building and collapsing it with me and my colleagues," she said, recalling her entire day under huge debris, watching her colleagues' bodies and some dying one after the other after the Rana Plaza collapse.

Thousands of other survivors of the tragedy are in the same situation, with the majority still unemployed and many suffering from various physical and psychological issues.

The incident drew widespread criticism from around the world for the precarious working conditions and lack of workers' safety and security in Bangladesh's readymade garment industry.

Nearly four million workers, more than 80% of whom are poor and deprived women, are currently employed in 3,000 garment factories, which are also the country's main exporting sector.

Following the tragedy and subsequent international condemnation, authorities and garment industry owners have implemented a variety of measures to protect the country's Primary foreign currency-earning source.

Since then, many owners have relocated their factories from congested commercial buildings in major cities to environmentally friendly areas outside of towns.

