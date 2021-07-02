UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ranatunga Slams Sri Lanka Over Indian 'B Team' Tour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka over Indian 'B team' tour

Colombo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga on Friday slammed the island's sports leaders for agreeing to a tour by a "second level" India side.

Ranatunga, 57, said the tour undermined the country's "dignity" as he attacked Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa and Sri Lanka Cricket.

India's team led by Shikhar Dhawan arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday to prepare for the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games that start July 13.

Top stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were noted absentees. All are preparing for a Test series in England next month.

"The Indian squad that came to Sri Lanka is not their best, it is a second level team," Ranatunga said. "Didn't our sports minister or cricket administrators know this." "Sri Lanka may have gone down (in the rankings), but as a cricketing nation we have an identity, we have dignity, we should not be sending our best to play an Indian B team.

" Ranatunga, who led Sri Lanka to its 1996 World Cup triumph, said the game's administration had deteriorated and called for a major clean-up to improve playing standards and skills.

He said authorities had not considered the humiliation Sri Lankan players would suffer. According to Ranatunga, cricket leaders considered only the financial gains.

"The secret behind agreeing to an Indian B team is tv rights," Ranatunga said. "The board wants to make money from this tournament even if it means pitching our players against a B team." He said the lack of discipline showed by some Sri Lankan players was also due to poor management.

Vice captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicket keeper Niroshan Dickwella were withdrawn from the current England tour after they violated the Covid-19 bio-secure bubble.

The trio are expected to be dropped from the India series.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Sports Poor Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Kusal Mendis Rishabh Pant Money May July TV All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

28 seconds ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

52 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.