Rangers Battle Human Encroachment In Sudan's Biggest Park

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Dinder, Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Tucked away by the Ethiopian border, Sudan's Dinder National Park boasts the country's most diverse wildlife, but rangers face a daily battle to protect it as human encroachment mounts.

Spread over more than 10,000 square kilometres (3,800 square miles), 400 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Khartoum, the park is Sudan's biggest and abuts Ethiopia's Alatash National Park.

Sandwiched between the vast grasslands of the Sahel and the forests of the Ethiopian highlands, the park boasts a variety of habitats that have made it a haven for wildlife.

Freshwater lakes dot the park's woodlands and savannah, making it an important flyway for migratory birds as well.

"It enjoys the richest wildlife in Sudan," said Albadri Alhassan, head of the park's development organisation.

"But the growing human violations threaten to diminish the wilderness." When the park was first declared a protected reserve under Anglo-Egyptian rule in 1935, the area was sparsely inhabited.

But in recent decades, the population has soared in the villages that dot the park and its surrounding buffer zone, creating huge pressure for new land to grow crops.

And as cattle herders' traditional grazing lands have been ploughed up, they in turn have increasingly encroached on the park in search of pasture.

"Such behaviours are posing an immense threat to the reserve," said the head of Dinder's wildlife research station, Omar Mohamed.

Among the hardest-hit species has been the giraffe, which has disappeared from the park in the face of habitat loss and other environmental factors, Mohamed said.

