Rangers beat Hamilton to equal clean-sheet record

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Rangers eased to a 2-0 win over 10-man Hamilton on Saturday, recording a sixth consecutive clean sheet in the Scottish Premiership to equal a 114-year-old record.

Steven Gerrard's side missed a host of chances after early goals from Ianis Hagi and James Tavernier.

The run of six clean sheets at the start of a top-flight campaign matches the feat of Celtic in 1906.

"We're happy with the result," Gerrard told Sky sports.

"I thought we were a little bit wasteful. I think we need to be more clinical. I can't complain too much -- three points, clean sheet.

"We'd certainly have taken this position at the start of the season." He praised his players for their feat in equalling Celtic's record.

Colombian Alfredo Morelos was back in Gerrard's squad after being dropped for last week's Kilmarnock victory.

But despite redoubling his efforts in training after having his focus his questioned by Gerrard, the Lille target was left on the bench.

Hagi opened the scoring in the 15th minute after Kemar Roofe headed against the crossbar.

Five minutes later goalkeeper Ryan Fulton could only parry a low effort from Ryan Kent into the path of Tavernier, who prodded home to double Rangers' lead.

Only poor finishing prevented the visitors from winning more comfortably.

Hamilton were reduced to 10 men with 14 minutes left when captain Scott McMann collected a second yellow card after barging over Brandon Barker.

Rangers have 16 points after six games, three clear of second-placed Hibernian and nine clear of defending champions Celtic, who have played three games fewer.

Celtic are in action against Motherwell on Sunday, with Hibs hosting Aberdeen.

There were also wins on Saturday for Kilmarnock, Livingston and St Johnstone.