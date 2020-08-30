UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Beat Hamilton To Equal Clean-sheet Record

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Rangers beat Hamilton to equal clean-sheet record

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Rangers eased to a 2-0 win over 10-man Hamilton on Saturday, recording a sixth consecutive clean sheet in the Scottish Premiership to equal a 114-year-old record.

Steven Gerrard's side missed a host of chances after early goals from Ianis Hagi and James Tavernier.

The run of six clean sheets at the start of a top-flight campaign matches the feat of Celtic in 1906.

"We're happy with the result," Gerrard told Sky sports.

"I thought we were a little bit wasteful. I think we need to be more clinical. I can't complain too much -- three points, clean sheet.

"We'd certainly have taken this position at the start of the season." He praised his players for their feat in equalling Celtic's record.

Colombian Alfredo Morelos was back in Gerrard's squad after being dropped for last week's Kilmarnock victory.

But despite redoubling his efforts in training after having his focus his questioned by Gerrard, the Lille target was left on the bench.

Hagi opened the scoring in the 15th minute after Kemar Roofe headed against the crossbar.

Five minutes later goalkeeper Ryan Fulton could only parry a low effort from Ryan Kent into the path of Tavernier, who prodded home to double Rangers' lead.

Only poor finishing prevented the visitors from winning more comfortably.

Hamilton were reduced to 10 men with 14 minutes left when captain Scott McMann collected a second yellow card after barging over Brandon Barker.

Rangers have 16 points after six games, three clear of second-placed Hibernian and nine clear of defending champions Celtic, who have played three games fewer.

Celtic are in action against Motherwell on Sunday, with Hibs hosting Aberdeen.

There were also wins on Saturday for Kilmarnock, Livingston and St Johnstone.

Related Topics

Rangers Sports Poor Hamilton Brandon Lille Livingston Aberdeen Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

50 minutes ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

20 minutes ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

20 minutes ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

20 minutes ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

1 hour ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.