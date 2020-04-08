Rangers blast plans to end Scottish season early

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Glasgow, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Rangers strongly criticised plans unveiled on Wednesday to terminate the divisions below the Premiership, warning of "severe consequences for the Scottish game".

With play halted due to the coronavirus, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) announced proposals to determine final placings by points per game in league matches played to date by each club.

The resolution, to be voted on by clubs, also recommends the top tier remains postponed for the time being, although final placings would be determined by the same system if the SPFL's board determines matches cannot be played.

That would see Celtic crowned champions for the ninth successive season and Hearts relegated, but the immediate impact of the plans would be relegation for Partick Thistle from the second-tier Championship and Stranraer from League One.

Steven Gerrard's second-placed Gers, 13 points behind Celtic, said in a statement they would oppose "in the strongest possible terms" any attempt to railroad changes to existing rules.

They said they would immediately propose a member's resolution that would release prize money to be distributed to all clubs throughout Scotland urgently.

Rangers said forcing through change "without due care and attention" would have severe consequences for the Scottish game.