UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers Blast Plans To End Scottish Season Early

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Rangers blast plans to end Scottish season early

Glasgow, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Rangers strongly criticised plans unveiled on Wednesday to terminate the divisions below the Premiership, warning of "severe consequences for the Scottish game".

With play halted due to the coronavirus, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) announced proposals to determine final placings by points per game in league matches played to date by each club.

The resolution, to be voted on by clubs, also recommends the top tier remains postponed for the time being, although final placings would be determined by the same system if the SPFL's board determines matches cannot be played.

That would see Celtic crowned champions for the ninth successive season and Hearts relegated, but the immediate impact of the plans would be relegation for Partick Thistle from the second-tier Championship and Stranraer from League One.

Steven Gerrard's second-placed Gers, 13 points behind Celtic, said in a statement they would oppose "in the strongest possible terms" any attempt to railroad changes to existing rules.

They said they would immediately propose a member's resolution that would release prize money to be distributed to all clubs throughout Scotland urgently.

Rangers said forcing through change "without due care and attention" would have severe consequences for the Scottish game.

Related Topics

Football Resolution Rangers Same Money All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

11 minutes ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

11 minutes ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

14 minutes ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.