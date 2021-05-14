UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rangers' Goldson Reveals Scottish Title Pride Four Years After Heart Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Rangers' Goldson reveals Scottish title pride four years after heart surgery

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Rangers defender Connor Goldson has spoken of his pride as he stands one game away from completing every minute of the season for the Scottish champions four years after undergoing heart surgery.

The 28-year-old centreback has played in all of Rangers' 55 games so far this season as Steven Gerrard's men bid to complete their Premiership season unbeaten against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Goldson was at Brighton, currently in the English Premier League, when he was told he needed surgery to cure a heart condition in 2017 and feared his career was over.

But he bounced back from that scare, joining Rangers the following year and is now just 20 minutes away from racking up 5,000 minutes for the season.

"I'm proud of my achievement for myself and proud of the achievement for the team," he said.

"From getting told I might never play football again and having heart surgery to being in the position I am means I'm fortunate and appreciative of everything that's happened." Rangers wrapped up the Scottish title in March, wresting it back from Celtic, who were gunning for a historic 10 in a row.

Goldson said he did not think about his medical scare on a day-by-day basis but admitted Rangers' title party would be sweeter because of his health battle.

"I don't really think about it on a day-to-day basis," he said. "It was a weird one. It was at the end of March when it came up on my phone that the operation was four years ago.

"That was a few weeks after we'd won the league so things like that put it into perspective."

Related Topics

Football Rangers Cure Aberdeen Brighton March 2017 All From Premier League

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.