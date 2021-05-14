Rangers' Goldson reveals Scottish title pride four years after heart surgery

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Rangers defender Connor Goldson has spoken of his pride as he stands one game away from completing every minute of the season for the Scottish champions four years after undergoing heart surgery.

The 28-year-old centreback has played in all of Rangers' 55 games so far this season as Steven Gerrard's men bid to complete their Premiership season unbeaten against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Goldson was at Brighton, currently in the English Premier League, when he was told he needed surgery to cure a heart condition in 2017 and feared his career was over.

But he bounced back from that scare, joining Rangers the following year and is now just 20 minutes away from racking up 5,000 minutes for the season.

"I'm proud of my achievement for myself and proud of the achievement for the team," he said.

"From getting told I might never play football again and having heart surgery to being in the position I am means I'm fortunate and appreciative of everything that's happened." Rangers wrapped up the Scottish title in March, wresting it back from Celtic, who were gunning for a historic 10 in a row.

Goldson said he did not think about his medical scare on a day-by-day basis but admitted Rangers' title party would be sweeter because of his health battle.

"I don't really think about it on a day-to-day basis," he said. "It was a weird one. It was at the end of March when it came up on my phone that the operation was four years ago.

"That was a few weeks after we'd won the league so things like that put it into perspective."