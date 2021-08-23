UrduPoint.com

Rangers Hall Of Famer Rod Gilbert Dies At 80

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Rangers Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert dies at 80

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert, who spent his entire almost two decade NHL career with the New York Rangers, has died at the age of 80.

The team announced the passing of Gilbert, who is the first Rangers' player to have his jersey number retired. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert -- one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had," Madison Square Garden chief executive James Dolan said in a statement.

"While his on-ice achievements rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and forever earned him the title, 'Mr. Ranger.' Our thoughts are with Rod's wife, Judy, and the entire Gilbert family during this difficult time. They will always be a part of the Rangers family.

" From 1960 to 1978, the Canadian-born Gilbert appeared in 1,065 career games and had 406 goals and 1,021 points.

He formed one of the most prolific scoring lines of his era, nicknamed the GAG (goal a game) line along with teammates Vic Hadfield and Jean Ratelle. They led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup finals in 1972.

Gilbert's hockey career was almost ended when he was 19 while playing junior in his native Canada. He slipped on some debris thrown on the ice and broke a vertebra in his back but eventually recovered after undergoing spinal fusion surgery.

An eight-time all-star, Gilbert also won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1976, the league's honor for "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.""Everyone in the Rangers organization mourns the loss of a true New York icon," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said.

