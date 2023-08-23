Open Menu

Rangers Held By PSV In Champions League Play-off First Leg

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Rangers held by PSV in Champions League play-off first leg

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Luuk de Jong scored a late equalizer as PSV Eindhoven secured a 2-2 draw at Rangers in the first leg of their Champions League play-off round tie on Tuesday.

The Dutch giants, aiming for revenge after defeat by Rangers at the same stage of the competition last season, twice pegged back their hosts to seal a repeat of the first-leg result from 12 months ago.

Last year, Rangers edged through with a 1-0 second-leg win in the Netherlands but will need another surprise away win next week to book a return to the group stage after an entertaining clash at Ibrox.

"I don't think they'll underestimate us, but they'd better not," Rangers manager Michael Beale told TNT sports.

"This is a PSV team who haven't been beaten since February and we nearly did (it) tonight." Senegalese youngster Abdallah Sima, signed from Angers in the close season, scored a fantastic opening goal to give Rangers a 45th-minute lead against the run of play.

Ibrahim Sangare levelled for PSV just after the hour mark and the visitors looked to be pushing for a winner until a sweeping Rangers counter-attack was finished by Rabbi Matondo.

But the Scottish side, who struggled in the Champions League group stage last season with six successive defeats, could not hold onto the lead as De Jong bundled home from a corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Royal Antwerp boosted their hopes of a first appearance in the European Cup proper since the 1957-58 season with a 1-0 first-leg win over AEK Athens in Belgium.

FC Copenhagen also moved a step closer to the group phase with a 1-0 away success over Polish champions Rakow.

Related Topics

Rangers Sports Angers Athens Eindhoven Same Lead Belgium Netherlands February From

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

9 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

9 hours ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

9 hours ago
 Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river ..

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

9 hours ago
 High-level committee to be formed to address griev ..

High-level committee to be formed to address grievances of daily wager teachers: ..

9 hours ago
Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new ..

Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new members

9 hours ago
 British chip champion Arm files to go public in US ..

British chip champion Arm files to go public in US

9 hours ago
 French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatu ..

French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatures top 40C

9 hours ago
 The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discus ..

The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discusses factors leading to child l ..

9 hours ago
 EU commission vice president resigns to stand in D ..

EU commission vice president resigns to stand in Dutch elections

9 hours ago
 Russia says Ukrainian boats destroyed amid new Bla ..

Russia says Ukrainian boats destroyed amid new Black Sea clashes

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous