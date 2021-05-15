UrduPoint.com
Rangers Rout Aberdeen To Clinch Unbeaten League Season

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Rangers crushed Aberdeen 4-0 to put the seal on their unbeaten Scottish Premiership title-winning campaign on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard's side had already been confirmed as champions several weeks ago, but were determined to finish the season without a league defeat.

Aberdeen never threatened to spoil the party as Kemar Roofe scored twice for Rangers after Joe Lewis's early own goal.

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe completed the demolition in the final moments.

Having ended Celtic's bid for a 10th successive Scottish title, Rangers finished with 102 points after going unbeaten through the entire 38-game campaign.

Rangers' 19th win from 19 league games at Ibrox this season saw them finish 25 points clear of second placed Celtic.

Thousands of Rangers fans set off blue and red flares and waved flags as they gathered outside the empty stadium to celebrate.

Rangers captain James Tavernier lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy after the final whistle in a presentation ceremony on the pitch.

It was met by a barrage of fireworks as the Rangers faithful lit Glasgow up in red, white and blue, with many climbing on the stadium gates and dancing together in the streets as social distancing rules went out of the window.

The triumph was a sweet moment for former Liverpool and England star Gerrard, who has earned his stripes in Glasgow in his first managerial role.

