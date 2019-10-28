Rangers strike late after Celtic romp in Scottish Premiership

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Celtic hammered Aberdeen 4-0 on Sunday while Rangers kept pace at the top of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1.

The Hoops' dramatic 2-1 Europa League win over Lazio on Thursday followed a 6-0 thrashing of Ross County last weekend and Neil Lennon's team powered to another impressive victory at Pittodrie.

French forward Odsonne Edouard struck in the 10th minute before 18-year-old Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong doubled that lead five minutes later with his first Hoops goal since signing from Manchester City in September.

Derek McInnes's side offered little resistance and further first-half strikes from attackers James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi left Aberdeen in tatters and their supporters far from happy, with Celtic cruising the second half.

"It was a special 45 minutes off the back of a great week," said Lennon.

"I have to pay enormous credit to the players, they were outstanding.

"We were ruthless. The confidence, quality and the athleticism of the players were all in evidence today. We're in a good place at the minute. We're not getting carried away but to come here and win as emphatically as that is very pleasing." Filip Helander headed his first goal for Rangers as Steven Gerrard's men scored late to seal a 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Helander converted James Tavernier's corner with 10 minutes left to put Rangers back level on points with Celtic.

Devante Cole opened the scoring in the 21st minute and James Tavernier missed his third penalty of the season as Rangers endured a frustrating first 45 minutes before Jermain Defoe levelled in stoppage time.

The home side improved after the break but Motherwell remained resilient until Helander got above a crowd of bodies to score.