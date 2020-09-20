(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hibernian ruined Rangers' clean-sheet streak as the Scottish Premiership title chasers were held to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard's side arrived at Easter Road having gone a British-record seven successive games without conceding a goal since the start of the season.

But Drey Wright, starting for Hibernian in place of on-loan Rangers winger Jamie Murphy, became the first player to score a league goal against the Glasgow team this season as he swept Hibs ahead.

Rangers hit back with strikes from Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield but they were denied victory by a Christian Doidge header.

Gerrard's men go back to the top of the table by a point but, having played a game more than Celtic, will worry they have handed the title initiative to Neil Lennon's champions.

Hibs have now gone nine games without a win against Rangers but hold on to third place.

Rangers' clean-sheet run ended on 22 minutes when Paul Hanlon's cross-field pass was flicked on by Kevin Nisbet and Wright timed his run perfectly to slot under Jon McLaughlin.

Rangers were in a position they had not found themselves in since March, when David Moyo struck a shock winner for Hamilton, and it took them time to gather their senses after conceding for the first time in 776 domestic minutes.

In first-half stoppage time the Ibrox side levelled when Ryan Kent clipped to the back post for Morelos to slam home.

They were ahead 12 minutes into the second half.

James Tavernier fired in a dangerous pass to find Arfield on the edge of the box.

The Canada international exchanged a quick-fire combination with Ianis Hagi before firing home.

But Hibernian levelled with 19 minutes left as Martin Boyle whipped in a sublime cross for Doidge to thud home.

Arfield thought he had grabbed a late winner, only to be thwarted by Ofir Marciano's double save.